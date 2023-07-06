Autistic man missing from Coram

Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to locate an autistic man who

was reported missing on July 5.

David Forbes left his mothers house on Birchfield Court, Coram on foot on July 4, after 11:30 p.m. He was reported missing on July 5. Forbes, 38, lives in Canton Massachusetts and is white/Hispanic, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weighs 175 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes. Forbes is diabetic He was possibly in Astoria Queens at approximately 6:55 a.m. on July 6.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Forbes’s location to call 911 or Sixth Squad detectives at 631-854-8643.