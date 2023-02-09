Artist Patricia Yantz to be featured at Apple Bank of Smithtown

1 of 4

Smithtown Township Arts Council has announced that the works of Three Village artist Patricia Yantz will be on view February 13 – April 14 at Apple Bank of Smithtown, 91 Route 111, Smithtown. The exhibition, part of the Arts Council’s Outreach Gallery Program, may be viewed during regular banking hours of Monday – Thursday 9 am – 4 pm; Friday 9 am – 6 pm; Saturday 9 am – 1 pm.

Artist Patricia Yantz is known for her beautiful acrylic and pastel landscape paintings. A former secondary art teacher at Sachem School District, Patty feels strongly about art as a communication tool. “Imagination is the beginning of creating. This creativity engages the mind and enables alternative ways of thinking and seeing. With so much emphasis today on critical thinking, creating art makes one think not only critically, but analytically, which is often overlooked in today’s world. Art is a bridge where artists can, through their paintings, communicate universally to reach people around the world.”

“Nature is the underlying theme of all my work, with a major inspiration being the Long Island landscape. I have been fortunate to have lived on Long Island my entire life…first, growing up on the North Shore in Nassau County and now as an adult living in Suffolk County. The tidal wetlands of the North Shore have been an endless source of inspiration to me. The constant changing colors of the day along with the rising/falling tides always create unique views. The winding waterways, always adding a sense of depth which reminds me to put things in perspective and awakens memories of my youth at the same time…this speaks to me when I am there, my special places which give me a sense of self.”

STAC is grateful to Apple Bank for its continued support of culture in our communities. We are so happy to feature the talents of Long Island artists in this space!,” said the press release.

For more information, call 631-862-6575.