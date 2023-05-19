Arrests made in PJS and Mt. Sinai for selling alcohol and e-liquid products to minors

Suffolk County Police arrested five people on May 18 for allegedly selling alcohol and e-liquid nicotine products to persons under 21 during compliance checks at businesses in the Sixth Precinct.

In response to community complaints, Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers conducted an investigation into the sale of alcohol and e-liquid nicotine to minors during which nine businesses were checked for compliance in the Port Jefferson Station and Mt. Sinai areas.

During the investigation, three people were arrested and charged with alleged Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 1st Degree for selling alcohol to minors:

Dharam Singh, 29, of New Hyde Park, an employee of Sunoco, located at 200 Route 112, Port Jeff Station.

Kamalpreet Singh, 21, of Port Jeff Station, an employee of Port Jefferson Grapes & Grains, located at 650 Route 112, Port Jeff Station.

Buddika Kurukulasuriya 35, of Mt. Sinai, an employee of Sunoco, located at 572 Route 25A, Mt. Sinai.

The following people were arrested and charged with alleged Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 2nd Degree for selling e-liquid nicotine to minors.

Muhammad Khan, 29, of Selden, an employee at Smiley Smoke Shop, located at 650 Route 112 in Port Jefferson Station.

Sanket Patel, 25, of Riverhead, an employee of Mount Sinai Smoke Shop, located at 160 Route 25A, Mt. Sinai.

All five were issued Field Appearance Tickets and are scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on June 7.





