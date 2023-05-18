The Jazz Loft announces new concert series honoring bassist Lloyd Trotman

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook announced on May 16 that Linda Trotman, daughter of bassist Lloyd Trotman, will be sponsoring a new concert series in honor of her father. The series will be supported with an annual $5,000 donation from Trotman to present bassists of note at the Jazz Loft.

Lloyd Trotman was bassist with Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn; was the “house” bassist for Atlantic Records; played on many notable hits, including Stand By Me, Yakety Yak, The Lion Sleeps Tonight, and Dinah Washington’s What A Difference A Day Makes.

The Trotman funding will be matched with the Robert Lion David Gardiner Foundation donation of $5,000, along with additionally pledged funds thanks to long standing Jazz Loft donors Dan Oliveri and Michael Ardolino of Realty Connect USA.

“I would like to thank Jazz Loft board member Darrell Smith for taking the lead on project, for working first-hand with bassist Christian McBride to arrange a forthcoming Loft performance, and for producing an impressive soon-to-be-announced concert series,” said Tom Manuel, founder of the Jazz Loft. “This has been a project LONG in the making and I’m so happy its finally coming into reality.”

On May 25, Linda Trotman and the other donors will be present at a the Jazz Loft at a ceremony that will also mark what would have been Lloyd Trotman’s 100th birthday.

For more information, call 631-751-1895 or visit www.thejazzloft.org.