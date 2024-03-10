Arrests made in Coram and Mt. Sinai for selling nicotine products to minors

Suffolk County Police today arrested two people for allegedly selling nicotine products to minors during compliance checks at businesses in the Sixth Precinct.

In response to numerous community complaints, Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers conducted an investigation into the sale of E-Liquid Nicotine products to minors during which four businesses were checked for compliance with the law.

During the investigation, two businesses were found to be selling E-Liquid Nicotine products to minors.

The following people were charged with alleged Unlawfully Dealing with a Child:

• Maheshkumar Baldevbhai Patel, 47, of Ronkonkoma, employed at Mount Sinai Smoke Shop, located at

160 Route 25A, Mt. Sinai.

• Yasir Cicek, 25, of Woodside, employed at Puff Club Smoke, located at 1879 Route 112 Unit 6, Coram.

Patel and Cicek were both issued Field Appearance Tickets and are scheduled to appear for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.