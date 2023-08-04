Arrests made in Centereach massage parlor raid

In response to numerous community complaints, Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers, in conjunction with the Town of Brookhaven Building Inspector, Town Fire Marshal, and Town Investigator, conducted an investigation into activities at New Day Spa, located at 14 Dawn Drive, at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Liu Bing, 42, of Centereach, was charged with alleged Unauthorized Practice of a Profession, a felony. Wendy Valencia Dorado, 26, of Brooklyn, was charged with alleged Prostitution, a misdemeanor.

Both Bing and Dorado were issued Desk Appearance Tickets and will appear for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.

The Town of Brookhaven issued multiple violations and condemned the building as unsafe.