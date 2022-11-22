Annual Holiday Spectacular returns to Holtsville Ecology Site

Highway Superintendent Daniel P. Losquadro has announced the return of the annual Brookhaven Town Holiday Spectacular, an indoor, walk-through holiday light show benefiting the Holtsville Ecology Site.

Over the years, thousands of families have walked through the winter wonderland of lighted, festive displays, before stopping to take their photos with Santa in his workshop. Admission to this event is $10 per adult; $8 for seniors, veterans and children under 12; children 3 and under are free. Tickets must be purchased in advance at their event page. Photos available with Santa for an additional fee; credit cards only, no cash accepted. All proceeds benefit the Holtsville Ecology Site and go directly to the feed and care of the more than 100 animals residing there including their newest member, Leo the Lynx.

“This is a fun-filled, affordable entertainment option for families who want to come and enjoy the spirit of the holidays,” Superintendent Losquadro said. “I want to thank my staff at the Ecology Site for working so diligently to transform the greenhouses and make this event so memorable. Over the years, walking through the Holiday Spectacular has become a wonderful holiday tradition for many families.”

The show will run Dec. 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17 & 18; hours on Fridays and Saturdays are 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sundays, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Holtsville Ecology Site is located at 249 Buckley Road in Holtsville. For more information, call 631-451-5330.