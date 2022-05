This 5K race will be held Sunday, May 15, and will help raise money and awareness for victims of post-traumatic stress disorder and support for the Joseph P. Dwyer Program.

Participants will trek through the roads, trails, hills and track of the Rocky Point High School and Conservation Area.

Registration to begin at 10 a.m. in front of Rocky Point High School: 82 Rocky Point-Yaphank Road, Rocky Point NY 11778.