All Aboard! The Discovery Boat Cruises are back with individual reservations

The Ward Melville Heritage Organization (WMHO) has announced that they are now accepting individual reservations for Discovery Pontoon Boat Cruises starting in August. Cruises (up to 27 passengers) will run from August through October, seven days a week where high tide, sunset and weather allow. Reservations are heavily recommended – $35 per person, $25 per child aged three to six, and $5 per child aged two and younger.

Enjoy an hour and a half long cruise on West Meadow Creek on a roofed, open-air pontoon boat. Onboard, a naturalist will narrate your experience – the wildlife observed, the natural and human history and development of the area.

Walk-ons are welcome, but are cash only ($40 per person, $30 per child three to six, and $5 per child two and younger). Private cruises are also available for up to 27 passengers and are $550. Children under 12 must wear a life jacket, children four and under must bring their own.

For more information about the cruise, the WMHO, other upcoming events in Stony Brook Village and to reserve your seats, please call the WMHO office at 631-751-2244.