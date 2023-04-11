Alert issued for missing Medford teen

Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to locate a missing Medford

teen.

Skingdy Jean Simon was last seen leaving his residence, located on Eagle Ave., on Monday morning, April 10. He was reported missing by a family member at 2 p.m. that same day.

Jean Simon, 15, is Black, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and 175 pounds. He has black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black sweater with sneakers.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Jean Simon’s location to contact the Sixth Squad at

631-854-8652 or call 911.