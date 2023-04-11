Arrests made for selling alcohol and e-nicotine to minors in the Sixth Precinct

In response to community complaints, Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers conducted an investigation into the sale of alcohol and liquid nicotine to minors at 10 businesses, four of which had violations.

Bharat Patel, 53, of East Patchogue, an employee of Club House Café, located at 1937 Middle Country Road, Centereach, was charged with alleged Unlawfully Dealing with a Child in the 1st Degree for selling alcohol to a person under the age of 21.

The following people were charged with alleged Unlawfully Dealing with a Child in the 2nd Degree for selling vape products to a person under the age of 21: