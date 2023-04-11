Home Police & Fire Arrests made for selling alcohol and e-nicotine to minors in the Sixth...
Arrests made for selling alcohol and e-nicotine to minors in the Sixth Precinct
Suffolk County Police arrested four employees after they allegedly sold alcohol and liquid e-nicotine to minors at businesses in the Sixth Precinct on April 10.
In response to community complaints, Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers conducted an investigation into the sale of alcohol and liquid nicotine to minors at 10 businesses, four of which had violations.
Bharat Patel, 53, of East Patchogue, an employee of Club House Café, located at 1937 Middle Country Road, Centereach, was charged with alleged Unlawfully Dealing with a Child in the 1st Degree for selling alcohol to a person under the age of 21.
The following people were charged with alleged Unlawfully Dealing with a Child in the 2nd Degree for selling vape products to a person under the age of 21:
- Enis Secgin, 24, of Amityville, an employee of Cards & Smoke Vape Shop, located at 1100-4 Portion Road, Farmingville.
- Delroy Anderson, 25, of Port Jefferson Station, an employee of Happy Daze, located at 829 Portion Road, Ronkonkoma.
- Ali Sezgin Sire, 57, of Medford, an employee of Shell gas station, located at 1992 Middle Country Road, Centereach.All four were issued Field Appearance Tickets and are scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on April 28.A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.