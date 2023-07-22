Aldi in Rocky Point to hold grand opening, ribbon cutting July 27

By Heidi Sutton

It’s official! The new Aldi supermarket coming to Rocky Point has set an opening date: The store will be open on Wednesday, July 26 for a “sneak peak” soft opening and a grand opening will be held on Thursday, July 27 with a ribbon cutting scheduled at 8:30 a.m. The first 100 customers at the grand opening will receive a golden ticket that could be worth up to $100, free totes will be distributed while supplies last and shoppers can also enter a contest for a chance to win a $500 gift card from July 27 to 30. Residents in Rocky Point and Miller Place received a flyer in the mail last week with a $5 coupon off a minimum $30 purchase.

Located at 75 Route 25A, the German-owned discount supermarket will join Dollar Tree, Mattress Firm, Music Haus and Dime Savings Bank at Crossroads Plaza East in an approximately 22,000-square-foot space previously occupied by Modell’s Sporting Goods, which closed its doors in 2020, and Mattress Firm which relocated to another part of the shopping center. The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Known for its budget-friendly prices, Aldi offers weekly specials, fresh produce deliveries daily, online shopping, curbside pickup, home delivery and avoids “hidden costs” by selling 90% exclusive, private-label items instead of big brands. Customers are encouraged to bring their own tote bags, must bag their own groceries and pay a quarter to rent a shopping cart.

The Rocky Point location is Aldi’s 13th store on Long Island with stores planned in Medford, Central Islip and East Northport in 2024.

Other locations in Suffolk County include Bohemia, Lake Grove, Selden, Lindenhurst, North Babylon, Patchogue, Riverhead, and Shirley. By the end of the year, Aldi plans to have more than 2,400 stores nationwide.

In a press release, Aldi said the new stores come in response to customer demand in the wake of grocery store inflation.

"Our growth is led by our customers, and they continue to want more Aldi locations coast-to-coast," Aldi U.S. CEO Jason Hart said in a statement. "While inflation is undoubtedly driving unprecedented demand for affordable groceries, we know that once customers experience the Aldi difference, they keep shopping with us, even when the economy improves. Our growth is led by our customers, and they continue to want more Aldi locations coast-to-coast."