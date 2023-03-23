Adventureland Amusement Park reopens for the season March 25 & 26

Adventureland, 2245 Broadhollow Rd, Farmingdale kicks of its 61st anniversary season this weekend, March 25 and 26. A Long Island establishment since 1962, the park will be open weekends from from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and holidays throughout the spring.

With over 30 adult and kiddie rides, Adventureland has something for everyone. Experience FireBall, North America’s 1st and only RollerBall Coaster. Go for a spin on favorites like Turbulence, Long Island’s only spinning coaster, the Adventure Falls Log Flume or the Route110 Bumper Cars. Visit kiddie land and take a ride on the Alfie Express, Helicopters or the Spinning Cars. Ride as a family on the Ferris Wheel, Antique Cars or the Train. Fulfill your need for speed on thrill rides like the Frisbee, Music Express or Pirate Ship.

Check out the arcade and restaurant and test your skills at midway games like Whopper Water, Whack a Mole, Long Range Basketball and High Striker.

New for 2023 is an upgraded ticketing and season pass system, a new “Fast & Furious” arcade game, new menu items, including Turbo-Nachos and a second Tony’s Tavern location opening just outside the arcade.

Special events include the Egg Scramble, where kids can collect spring surprises from around the park, is April 1 and the park will be open for spring break from April 6 – April 16.

Check the Adventureland Facebook page for updates. Tickets can be purchased online and at the park. For more information, call 631-694-6868.