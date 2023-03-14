A grand success: Community comes together for Miller Place-Rocky Point St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Home Community A grand success: Community comes together for Miller Place-Rocky Point St. Patrick’s...
By Greg Catalano
The Friends of St. Patrick held the 71st annual Miller Place-Rocky Point St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday, March 12.
In a grand spectacle, marchers walked along the parade route of Route 25A from Miller Place to Rocky Point. The event featured countless community organizations, business groups and performers.
— Photos by Greg Catalano