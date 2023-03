1 of 39

All photos by Media Origin

Hundreds filled the streets of Huntington to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day a few days early on Sunday, March 12.

The Ancient Order of Hibernians, Division 4, hosted its 89th annual parade with member Greg Kennedy as grand marshal.

School bands, volunteers, Scouts, Hibernians and more kicked off the parade at Route 110 and Church Street and made their way down to St. Patrick’s R.C. Church on Main Street.