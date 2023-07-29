300 Lights Pop Concert in Setauket postponed to July 30

300 Lights Pops Concert

In celebration of its 300th anniversary, Caroline Episcopal Church, 1 Dyke Road, Setauket invites the community to a free 300 Lights Pops Concert featuring the Sound Symphony Orchestra on the Setauket Village Green on Sunday, July 30 at 7:30 p.m. (This event was moved from July 29 due to the weather forecast.) Directed by Maestro Dorothy Savitch, the program will include works by Mozart, Gershwin, Puccini, Verdi, highlights from Grease and Wicked, and an Armed Forces Salute. Bring seating. 631-941-4245