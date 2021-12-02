Port Jefferson will host its 25th annual Charles Dickens Festival today and Dec. 5 starting at 10 a.m. The village will magically transform into the Dickensian era with streets filled with roaming characters such as Father Christmas, Dickens Mayor, Scrooge, the Town Crier and the beloved chimney sweeps.

Featuring concerts, train display, magic shows, theater, Festival of Trees, ice skating and much more with a Grand East Main Street opening parade on Dec. 4 at 11 a.m. and a Pickwick’s Puppet closing parade on Dec. 5 at 5 p.m. Most attractions are free of charge, so everyone – from the very young to the young at heart – can join in the fun.

Visit portjeff.com/dickens for schedule of events.

