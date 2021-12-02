Home Arts & Entertainment 25th annual Charles Dickens Festival heads to Port Jefferson Dec. 4 and...Volunteers at a previous Dickens Festival in Port Jefferson line up for the Giant Puppet Parade. Photo by Heidi Sutton 25th annual Charles Dickens Festival heads to Port Jefferson Dec. 4 and 5 Arts & EntertainmentCommunityEventsHolidaysKidsPort Times Record December 2, 2021 0 34 Port Jefferson will host its 25th annual Charles Dickens Festival today and Dec. 5 starting at 10 a.m. The village will magically transform into the Dickensian era with streets filled with roaming characters such as Father Christmas, Dickens Mayor, Scrooge, the Town Crier and the beloved chimney sweeps. Featuring concerts, train display, magic shows, theater, Festival of Trees, ice skating and much more with a Grand East Main Street opening parade on Dec. 4 at 11 a.m. and a Pickwick’s Puppet closing parade on Dec. 5 at 5 p.m. Most attractions are free of charge, so everyone – from the very young to the young at heart – can join in the fun. Visit portjeff.com/dickens for schedule of events. SIMILAR ARTICLES Holiday Tree Lightings on the North Shore this weekend December 2, 2021 0 17 D: None of the Above: A plea for solutions instead of more sand castle destroyers December 2, 2021 0 24 NO COMMENTS Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment.