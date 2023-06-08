2023 Suffolk County Summer Concert and Movie Night Series line-up announced
Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker has announced the Suffolk County Summer Concert and Movie Night Series in collaboration with community organizations including North Shore Youth Council, the Longwood Alliance, the Middle Island Civic Association, the Middle Island Fire Department, the Coram Civic Association, the Coram Fire Department, and the Ridge Civic Association.
“The summer community concerts have been instrumental in providing local performances with free-admission concerts across the district,” said Legislator Sarah Anker. “I encourage our residents to attend these concerts that provide a wonderful entertainment venue for all ages. A warm thank you to the community organizations for their partnerships with my office.”
Concert Information:
1. North Shore Youth Council Community Movie Night
Showing: ‘Luca’
Date: Friday, July 7th
Time: 8:30 p.m.
Location: North Shore Heritage Park 633 Mount Sinai Coram Rd, Mount Sinai
2. Middle Island Concert with Longwood Alliance, Middle Island Civic Association and the
Middle Island Fire Department
Featuring: That 70’s Band (Fireworks after show)
Date: Saturday, July 8th
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: Old Kmart Parcel Across from Artist Lake, Middle Island
3. Middle Island Concert with Longwood Alliance, Middle Island Civic Association and the
Middle Island Fire Department
Featuring: 45RPM (Firework rain date)
Date: Sunday, July 9th
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: Old Kmart Parcel Across from Artist Lake, Middle Island
4. Ridge Civic Association Concert
Featuring: Tradewinds
Date: Saturday, July 15th (rain date July 16th)
Time: 4 p.m.
Location: Longwood Estate, Longwood Rd, Ridge
5. North Shore Youth Council Community Movie Night
Showing: ‘Tangled’
Date: Sunday, July 21st
Time: 8:30 p.m.
Location: North Shore Heritage Park 633 Mount Sinai Coram Rd, Mount Sinai
6. North Shore Youth Council Community Concert
Featuring: BonJourney
Date: Friday, August 4th
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: North Shore Heritage Park 633 Mount Sinai Coram Rd, Mount Sinai
7. Middle Island Concert with Longwood Alliance, Middle Island Civic Association and the Middle Island Fire DepartmentFeaturing: Penny Lane
Date: Tuesday, August 19th
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: Middle Island Fire Dept. 31 Arnold Dr, Middle Island
8. Coram Civic Association and the Coram Fire Department Concert
Featuring: Southbound
Date: Saturday, August 26th (rain date August 28th)
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Middle Island Fire Department, 31 Arnold Dr, Middle Island
9. North Shore Youth Council Concert
Featuring: Mike DelGuidice on tour with Billy Joel
Date: Monday, August 28th (rain date August 30th)
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: St. Anthony’s of Padua Church 614 NY-25A, Rocky Point
There is no charge for admission to the concerts. For more information about the concerts, please contact the office of Legislator Sarah Anker’s office at (631) 854-1600.