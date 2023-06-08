2023 Suffolk County Summer Concert and Movie Night Series line-up announced

Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker has announced the Suffolk County Summer Concert and Movie Night Series in collaboration with community organizations including North Shore Youth Council, the Longwood Alliance, the Middle Island Civic Association, the Middle Island Fire Department, the Coram Civic Association, the Coram Fire Department, and the Ridge Civic Association.

“The summer community concerts have been instrumental in providing local performances with free-admission concerts across the district,” said Legislator Sarah Anker. “I encourage our residents to attend these concerts that provide a wonderful entertainment venue for all ages. A warm thank you to the community organizations for their partnerships with my office.”

Concert Information:

1. North Shore Youth Council Community Movie Night

Showing: ‘Luca’

Date: Friday, July 7th

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Location: North Shore Heritage Park 633 Mount Sinai Coram Rd, Mount Sinai

2. Middle Island Concert with Longwood Alliance, Middle Island Civic Association and the

Middle Island Fire Department

Featuring: That 70’s Band (Fireworks after show)

Date: Saturday, July 8th

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Old Kmart Parcel Across from Artist Lake, Middle Island

3. Middle Island Concert with Longwood Alliance, Middle Island Civic Association and the

Middle Island Fire Department

Featuring: 45RPM (Firework rain date)

Date: Sunday, July 9th

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Old Kmart Parcel Across from Artist Lake, Middle Island

4. Ridge Civic Association Concert

Featuring: Tradewinds

Date: Saturday, July 15th (rain date July 16th)

Time: 4 p.m.

Location: Longwood Estate, Longwood Rd, Ridge

5. North Shore Youth Council Community Movie Night

Showing: ‘Tangled’

Date: Sunday, July 21st

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Location: North Shore Heritage Park 633 Mount Sinai Coram Rd, Mount Sinai

6. North Shore Youth Council Community Concert

Featuring: BonJourney

Date: Friday, August 4th

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: North Shore Heritage Park 633 Mount Sinai Coram Rd, Mount Sinai

7. Middle Island Concert with Longwood Alliance, Middle Island Civic Association and the Middle Island Fire DepartmentFeaturing: Penny Lane

Date: Tuesday, August 19th

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Middle Island Fire Dept. 31 Arnold Dr, Middle Island

8. Coram Civic Association and the Coram Fire Department Concert

Featuring: Southbound

Date: Saturday, August 26th (rain date August 28th)

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Middle Island Fire Department, 31 Arnold Dr, Middle Island

9. North Shore Youth Council Concert

Featuring: Mike DelGuidice on tour with Billy Joel

Date: Monday, August 28th (rain date August 30th)

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: St. Anthony’s of Padua Church 614 NY-25A, Rocky Point

There is no charge for admission to the concerts. For more information about the concerts, please contact the office of Legislator Sarah Anker’s office at (631) 854-1600.