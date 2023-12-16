Smithtown’s annual menorah ceremony illuminates a message of resilience

1 of 2

By Raymond Janis

Public officials, faith leaders and residents gathered at Smithtown Town Hall Monday night, Dec. 11, braving low temperatures and frequent gusts of wind for a menorah lighting ceremony.

Town Supervisor Ed Wehrheim (R) tied this year’s annual Hanukkah service to the ongoing geopolitical turmoil abroad and rising antisemitism in the United States.

“This year’s celebration is a commitment to our family, friends and neighbors,” he said. “It is a promise as we stand side by side to extinguish antisemitism as we light the night sky tonight, and we hope for peace both abroad and here at home.”

Rabbi Mendel Teldon of Chabad of Mid Suffolk presided over the prayer service. He thanked the strong show of community support during the ceremony, reflecting upon the example of the Maccabees in the face of religious persecution in Israel and America.

“In Smithtown, we are asked to step up to the plate,” the rabbi said. “Even when there’s opposition, even when there are values that oppose our own and people that will shout us down, a Macabee steps up to the plate.”

Following a blessing from the rabbi and a ceremonial lighting of the menorah, the attendees were greeted with latkes and donuts in the parking lot.