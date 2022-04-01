Comsewogue Warriors win season opener

Comsewogue Warriors win season opener

by -
0 1
1 of 10
Kings Park’s Thomas Hnis drives past a Comsewogue defender in their season opener March 30. Photo by Bill Landon
Mark Griffin of Kings Park gets check by Comsewogue’s Vincent Indelicato in a Division II league matchup March 30. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park scores. Photo by Bill Landon
Thomas Cassar, right, tries to get by Matt Sparhuber in a Division II league matchup March 30. Photo by Bill Landon
Thomas Cassar pushes up-field in a Division II league matchup against Comsewogue March 30. Photo by Bill Landon
Loose ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park’s Chris Panetta pushes up-field in a Div II league matchup against Comsewogue March 30. Photo by Bill Landon
Save by Comsewogue keeper Adam Wachholder in a home game against Kings Park March 30. Credit Bill Landon
Andrew Plate looks up field in a road game against Comsewogue March 30. Photo by Bill Landon
Loose ball. Photo by Bill Landon

The Comsewogue Warriors opened their 2022 lacrosse campaign with a home game against Kings Park where the Warriors gained a four-goal advantage to open the third quarter. The Kingsmen chipped away at the deficit but Comsewogue matched them goal for goal to win the Division II league game, 11-8, Mar. 30. 

Comsewogue attackman Michael Katz topped the scoring charts for the Warriors with five goals, Justin Bonacci scored twice and teammates Brayden Arias, James Krieg, Thomas Kennedy and Kenny Summit each scored. Adam Wachholder had eight saves in net. 

Midfielder Mark Griffin led the way for the Kingsmen netting three goals with teammates Brian Green, Thomas Cassar, Nico Laviano, Sam Myung and Andrew Plate scoring one goal apiece. Kings Park keeper James Treacy stopped nine. 

The Warriors retake the field April 5 with a road game against East Islip, and the Kingsmen travel to Harborfields April 1. Both games start at 4 p.m. 

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 129

0 85

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply