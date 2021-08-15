Arkk Wellness Center celebrates grand opening in Port Jeff Sta.

On July 26, Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich (sixth from left) and Town Clerk Donna Lent (second from right) and members of the Port Jefferson Station-Terryville Chamber of Commerce were on hand to celebrate the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for The Katherine Jon Salon’s The Arkk Wellness Center and Academy located at 4747 Nesconset Highway in Port Jefferson Station.

The ceremony included live music from 1 Step Ahead and featured healthy food tastings and tropical beverages. Also pictured are members of the Port Jefferson Station-Terryville Chamber of Commerce; Katherine Jon Salon and The Arkk Wellness Center and Academy team members and owner Kat Riley (fourth from right).

“Congratulations to Kat Riley on her continued success. Self-care is an important part of our overall wellness and I’m happy to see that the salon utilized its resources and opened a creative and much needed space,” said Councilmember Kornreich. “I wish nothing but success to Kat and her team who have already done and continue to do such amazing work. Despite the challenges that may occur when owning a business, she remains as cool as the other side of the pillow.”

“Kat Riley’s history of long-standing success in business continues to flourish with the grand opening of The Arkk Academy. This wellness center, born out of the pandemic and driven by a desire to bring forth healing through education and self-care, is a testament of Kat’s commitment to the community,” added Town Clerk Donna Lent.

For more information, call 631-474-0747 or visit arkkwellnesscenter.org.