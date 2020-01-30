Tigers Outrun Cougars, 76-43

Tigers Outrun Cougars, 76-43

The Northport Tigers outran the Centereach Cougars, leading by 24 points at the half and then cruised to a 76-43 victory at home in a League III matchup Jan. 28. 

Junior Pat Healy topped the scoring chart for the Tigers with nine field goals, two triples and a free throw for 25 points. Senior Larry Citrola followed with 13 while junior Robby Kennedy banked 11. 

Centereach junior Chris Cartolano and senior Matt Robbert netted 13 points apiece while junior Matt Maxwell chipped in five.

Northport remains undefeated in league play this season and sits atop the leaderboard at 10-0, 17-1 overall with two games remaining before postseason play begins. The loss drops the Cougars to 3-6 in their division and 4-13 overall.

Northport retakes the court with a road game against Smithtown West Jan. 31. Tipoff is at 4 p.m.

Centereach is back in action Feb. 1 with a home game against their crosstown rival Newfield. Game time is at 1 p.m.

 

