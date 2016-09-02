Blast from the Past:

Do you know where and when this photo was taken? Email your answers to info@wmho.org. To see more wonderful vintage photographs like this, visit The Ward Melville Heritage Organization’s ongoing exhibit, It Takes a Team to Build a Village, at The WMHO’s Educational & Cultural Center, 97P Main Street, Stony Brook. For more information, call 631-751-2244.

Last week’s photo: The WMHO received many responses identifying this photo, which was a bowling alley located at the Stony Brook Village Center. The lanes were built in the basement of the Woodbox (now Latitude 121) in approximately 1956. Whitney Roberts of Stony Brook reminisced working there as a young man. “I set the pins there in 1959 for the Ladies’ Duck Pin League. Still remember the 5 cent root beers in the frozen mugs as I’m sure the few others that are still in the area remember.”