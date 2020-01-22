Soup Making and More! workshop heads to Smithtown

Come in out of the cold and join the Smithtown Historical Society for a fun evening of Soup Making & More on Friday, Jan. 24. Create three different soup mixes in mason jars, homemade butter and old-fashioned Johnny Cakes to take home. Meet at the Frank Brush Barn, 211 E. Main St., Smithtown at 7 p.m. Fee is $25 per person, $20 members. Advance registration is required by calling 631-265-6768.