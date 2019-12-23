Shelter Pet of the Week: Richard AnimalsArts & EntertainmentColumnsCommunity by Heidi Sutton - December 23, 2019 0 6 Richard This week’s Shelter Pet of the Week is Richard, a 10-month-old classic brown tabby cat rescued by Kent Animal Shelter from a house where his owner hoarded a lot of cats and could not care for them all. Richard is a quiet, playful and gentle guy, a little on the shy side, but once he gets to know you he loves cuddles and belly rubs. He also really likes other cats! He comes neutered, microchipped and is up to date on his vaccines. Come visit Richard and perhaps bring this furbaby home for the holidays. Kent Animal Shelter is located at 2259 River Road in Calverton. The adoption center is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information on Richard and other adoptable pets at Kent, call 631-727-5731 or visit www.kentanimalshelter.com Photo from Kent Animal Shelter