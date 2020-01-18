Shelter Pet of the Week: Frank

MEET FRANK!

This week’s featured shelter pet is Frank, a 1½-year-old American fox hound who was surrendered to Kent Animal Shelter from Smithtown Hunt for being unable to be a hunting dog. Frank is super sweet, mellow and would make a great addition to a family!

He comes neutered, microchipped and is up to date on his vaccines. Come visit Frank and fall in love.

Kent Animal Shelter is located at 2259 River Road in Calverton. The adoption center is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information on Frank and other adoptable pets at Kent, call 631-727-5731 or visit www.kentanimalshelter.com

Photo from Kent Animal Shelter