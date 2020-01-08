Panthers Boys Basketball Too Much for Hurricanes

Dan Berrios lays up for two in an 87-60 victory over Westhampton Jan. 7. Bill Landon photo
Vin Moranski scores for the Panthers in an 87-60 victory over visiting Westhampton. Bill Landon photo
Tim Hirot goes up for the score for Miller Place in a league VI matchup against Westhampton Jan. 7. Bill Landon photo
Tim Hirot muscles his way to the basket for Miller Place in a home game against Westhampton Jan. 7. Photo by Bill Landon
Tim Hirot lays up for two for the Panthers in a league VI matchup against Westhampton Jan. 7. Bill Landon photo
Thomas Cirrito scores from downtown in a league VI matchup against Westhampton. Bill Landon photo
Thomas Cirrito loiters above the rim for the Panthers in a league VI matchup against Westhampton. Bill Landon photo
Miller Place’s Gavin McAlonie scores in a league VI matchup against Westhampton Jan. 7. Photo by Bill Landon
Jay Krumholz goes up for the score for Miller Place in a home game against Westhampton Jan. 7. Photo by Bill Landon
Justin Leichter lays up for two for the Panthers in a league VI matchup against Westhampton Jan. 7. Bill Landon photo
Nick Wickel drains a three pointer for the Panthers in a league VI matchup against Westhampton Jan. 7. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place’s Nick Wickel drives to the basket in a league VI matchup against Westhampton Jan. 7. Photo by Bill Landon
Thomas Cirrito goes to rim for the Panthers Jan. 7 in an 87-60 victory over Westhampton. Bill Landon photo
David Miekley battles down low for Miller Place in a league VI matchup against Westhampton Jan. 7. Photo by Bill Landon
David Miekley scores for the Panthers in a league VI matchup against Westhampton Jan. 7. Photo by Bill Landon
Dan Berrios scores from long distance for the Panthers in an 87-60 victory over visiting Westhampton. Bill Landon photo
Dan Berrios lays up for two in an 87-60 victory over Westhampton Jan. 7. Bill Landon photo
Dan Berrios lets a three pointer fly for the Panthers in an 87-60 victory over Westhampton Jan. 7. Bill Landon photo

Miller Place broke out to an early lead and never looked back in an 87-60 league VI win over Westhampton on their own home turf Jan. 7.

Thomas Cirrito led the way for the Panthers hitting four from the floor, a pair of treys and went six for six from the line for a team high of 20 points. Tim Hirot netted seven field goals and two from the stripe for 16 points, while Dan Berrios banked 12. The win lifts the Panthers to 5-2 in league and 8-2 overall, one game behind 1st-place Amityville. The Panthers retake the court Jan. 10 hosting Elwood John Glenn at 4:30 and then take on Bayport-Blue Point Jan. 13 at home with a 4 o’clock start.

