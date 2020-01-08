Panthers Boys Basketball Too Much for Hurricanes

1 of 17

Miller Place broke out to an early lead and never looked back in an 87-60 league VI win over Westhampton on their own home turf Jan. 7.

Thomas Cirrito led the way for the Panthers hitting four from the floor, a pair of treys and went six for six from the line for a team high of 20 points. Tim Hirot netted seven field goals and two from the stripe for 16 points, while Dan Berrios banked 12. The win lifts the Panthers to 5-2 in league and 8-2 overall, one game behind 1st-place Amityville. The Panthers retake the court Jan. 10 hosting Elwood John Glenn at 4:30 and then take on Bayport-Blue Point Jan. 13 at home with a 4 o’clock start.