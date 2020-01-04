One Person Killed, Two Injured in Greenlawn Head-On Collision

Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a man and injured two women in Greenlawn Saturday morning Jan. 4.

Nicole Khouryawad was driving a 2018 Toyota Corolla on Broadway, near Depew Street, when her vehicle collided head-on with a southbound 2013 Toyota Corolla at approximately 7:50 a.m.

Khouryawad, 19, of Bellmore, was transported by the Greenlawn Fire Department to Huntington Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the 2013 Toyota Corolla, Courtney Muller, 28, of Greenlawn, was transported to Southside Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Muller’s passenger, Rahman Thomas, 43, of Greenlawn, was transported to Huntington Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The vehicles were impounded for safety checks and the investigation is continuing. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555.