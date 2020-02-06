Obituaries for the Week of 02/06/20

Anson Seaman

Anson B. Seaman, of East Setauket, died Dec. 19. He was 77.

He was born Nov. 23, 1942, in Mineola, and was the son of Euphemia and Anson Seaman.

Anson “Bruce” was a retired sales manager for Reserve Supply Lumber Company. He was also a member of St. George’s Golf Club.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Lana; daughters Melissa and Dorothy; son, Ronald; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Lorna; brother, Kevin; along with many other family and friends.

Services were held at St. James R.C. Church Dec. 27. Committal services followed at the St. James Churchyard Cemetery.

Ilse Bayer

Ilse Bayer, of Kings Park, died Dec. 16. She was 100.

She was born May 3, 1919, in Germany, the daughter of Helen and Max Stein.

Ilse was a retired industrial engineer and she enjoyed gardening and spending time with family.

She is survived by her sons, Juergen (Carol) and Dirk (Juanite); five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren, along with many other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by husband, Walter, and son, Lutz.

Services were held at the Bryant Funeral Home, Dec. 21. Interment was at the Pinelawn Memorial Park in Farmingdale.

Ruth Levy

Ruth Shelby Levy (Borak), of Stony Brook, passed away Dec. 12. She was 82.

She was the beloved wife of the late Earl S. Levy and daughter of the late Mollie (Rosenblum) and Henry Borak.

In addition, she was the loving mother of Jennie Ossentjuk (Eric), Melissa Knott (Rich) and Adam Levy (Yelena); the cherished grandmother of Jessica, Brian, Erinn, Benjamin, Max, Allie, Elana and Alexa; and great-grandmother of Valerie.

The family gathered at Bryant Funeral Home Dec. 16 with a religious service at 10:30 a.m. with Rabbi Ronnie Kehati officiating. Interment followed at Calverton National Cemetery.

Donations to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration at https://www.theaftd.org/ in her memory would be appreciated.

Donations to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration at https://www.theaftd.org/ in her memory would be appreciated.