Obituaries for the Week of 01/30

Joan Boyd

Joan H. Boyd, of Wilmington, North Carolina, died Jan. 22 at Liberty Commons Nursing Center. She was 90.

She was born in West Haven, Connecticut, on March 15, 1929, and was the daughter of the late Walter Charles Hoffmann and Janet Blenner Hoffmann.

She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Wilmington. She was a volunteer with The Literacy Council, The Red Cross and at First Presbyterian. Boyd loved to cook, having been the author of four cookbooks, knitting hats for preemies, sailing, reading and swimming. She loved volunteering at The New Hanover County Library.

She is survived by her husband, James Boyd of Wilmington, North Carolina; three children, daughter, Janice (Peter Purcell) of Milford, Connecticut, son, James (Denise) of Port Jefferson and daughter, Jocelyn (David Pinson) of Wilmington, North Carolina; nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Charles Hoffmann of Thomasville, North Carolina.

A memorial service was held Jan. 26 at First Presbyterian Church

in Wilmington.

Memorials may be made to The American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839, Boone, IA

50037-0839.

Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com.

Joan Schiemel

Joan Marie Schiemel, of Stony Brook, died Nov. 13. She was 83.

Schiemel was born June 19, 1936, the daughter of Florence and Frank Schiemel. She was a local resident for the past 20 years, and formerly of Huntington Station.

She was a member of the Air Force Association and a member of the Choir at the Setauket Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed reading, math and automobiles, especially her Corvette. She worked as an aerospace engineer and mathematician at Fairchild Republic and later at Northrop Grumman. She was a member of the team that designed the A-10 Aircraft. She graduated from Concordia College and Queens College and after she received a master’s degree from C.W. Post.

She is survived by her brother Ray; nieces Robin and Julia; and nephews Andrew and Robert.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Robert.

Services were held at the Bryant Funeral Home on Nov. 20. Interment was at the Northport Rural Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Home of East Setauket. People can visit www.bryantfh.com to sign the online guest book.

Contributions made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation in her memory would be appreciated.

Richard A. DeBree

Richard A. DeBree, 73, a longtime Stony Brook resident, died unexpectedly Dec. 9.

Rich was born and raised in New Jersey. He earned his degree in business administration from Monmouth University. He began his career with Humble, Esq., was drafted into the Army and served in Vietnam from 1968 to 1970. Upon completion of his service, he rejoined the then Exxon Corporation where he would work in various sales, marketing and management roles for the next 38 years.

Rich had been a Little League coach and was a member of the Mill Pond Fishing Club and enjoyed fishing, golfing, traveling and gardening. During the last few years, he planted large sunflowers each spring for all to enjoy as they walked or passed by into Stony Brook Village. He advocated community service as a volunteer at his church food pantry each week and assisted with plantings at his church, historic gardens of The Ward Melville Heritage Organization and Heritage Park in Mount Sinai.

He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara; brother, Paul; sons Mike (Angie) and Justin (Brittany); stepdaughter, Kathleen (Scott); and five grandchildren Tristan, Sebastian, Legend, Jack and Kate.

Rose M. Boccia

Rose M. Boccia, of Northport, died Jan. 2.

Beloved wife of the late Fred, she was also the loving mother of Fred (Elaine), Anthony (Lisa) and Joseph (Kristine); cherished grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of six.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Nolan Funeral Home. A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Philip Neri R.C. Church and interment followed at St. Philip Neri Cemetery in East Northport.

Donations to the VNS Hospice of Suffolk, 505 Main St., Northport, NY 11768 in her memory, would be appreciated.

William J. Cicio

William J. Cicio, of Northport and formerly of Setauket, died Jan. 23 at 89 years of age.

He was the loving husband of the late Helen, beloved father of Laura (Kevin) Cicio-Healion and William (Cristina) Cicio. He was also the cherished grandfather of Jessica (Chris) DiNapoli, Cammi Healion, James Healion, the late William Cicio, Alyssa Cicio and Ryan Cicio; and dear great-grandfather of Aiden, Landon and Haileigh.

Visitation was held at Nolan Funeral Home, Northport, with full U.S. Marine Corps military honors. Cremation was private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in William’s memory may be made to VNS Hospice of Suffolk, 505 Main St., Northport, NY 11768.

Kenneth J. Naughton

Kenneth J. Naughton, of Smithtown and formerly of Northport, died suddenly Dec. 30, at 60 years of age.

Ken was a graduate of Northport High School, class of 1977, and Georgia Southern, class of 1986. He was an avid baseball player and fan and a true outdoorsman.

He was the beloved husband of In-Sun (Mina) and loving father of James. He was also the dear son of the late James and the late Grace Naughton; beloved brother of Kathleen (Robert) Donovan and Leanne (Jeffrey) Cole; and caring uncle of Zachary, Christopher and Jack.

A graveside service was held Jan. 7 at Trinity Cemetery, Rainbow Lane, Amityville.