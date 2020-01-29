New York’s only Wahlburgers closes its doors

Restaurant chain Wahlburgers officially closed its only New York location in Port Jefferson Station at 4837 Nesconset Highway over the past weekend.

A statement was issued on the restaurant’s Facebook page on Jan. 26 that read, “To our Port Jefferson Wahlburgers fans: Our Wahlburgers location in Port Jefferson has served its final burger. Thank you for all the love since we opened our doors in 2016! We look forward to seeing you all again at one of our other restaurants in the future!”

Donnie Wahlberg, co-owner of the chain along with brothers Mark and Chef Paul Wahlberg, last visited the location on Dec. 28, 2018. The interior decor was filled with photos and memories celebrating the Wahlberg brothers’ life journeys from Dorchester neighborhood kids to rising chef and international superstars.

Known for its gourmet burgers, sandwiches, tater tots, macaroni and cheese and frappes, the chain is currently in 18 states including New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts as well as Canada, Germany and the United Kingdom.

The shuttered Port Jefferson Station site has played host to a number of eating establishments over the years including Eldorado Southern Bar & Grill, Road Trip American Ale House and the Driftwood Inn. Plans are currently underway to open a new restaurant within the next few months.

Compiled by Heidi Sutton