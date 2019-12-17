Mount Sinai and Port Jeff Wrestlers Take it to the Mat at 2019 Armstrong Tourney Port Times RecordSportsVillage Beacon Record by Bill Landon - December 17, 2019 0 18 Jack Neiderberger a senior places 3rd overall at 195lbs in the Bob Armstrong Memorial Cup Dec. 14. Photo by Bill Landon 1 of 8 Port Jeff junior Tyler Rogers placed 3rd overall at 126lbs in the Bob Armstrong Memorial Cup Dec. 14. Bill Landon photo 7726 Mt. Sinai junior and 1st year varsity wrestler Tristin Nardi in control @ 160lbs in the Bob Armstrong Memorial Cup event Dec. 14. Bill Landon photo 7195 Freshman Liam Rogers competes in the Bob Armstrong Memorial Cup finishing 2nd at 113 lbs Dec. 14. Photo by Bill Landon Mount Sinai sophomore Jory Russo controls his opponent @ 126lbs at the Bob Armstrong Memorial Cup tournament Dec. 14. Photo by Bill Landon Jack Neiderberger a senior places 3rd overall at 195lbs in the Bob Armstrong Memorial Cup Dec. 14. Photo by Bill Landon Mount Sinai senior and team captain Adham Shata battles @ 195lbs, a podium finisher last season in the County Finals competes in the Bob Armstrong Memorial Cup event Dec. 14. Bill Landon photo Senior Adham Shata (r) made it to the championship finals @ 195lbs for Mount Sinai in the Bob Armstrong Memorial Cup tournament Dec. 14. Bill Landon photo 7323 Port Jeff senior Anthony D’Elia and County Finalist from last season competes at 120lbs placing 2nd in the Bob Armstrong Memorial Cup Dec.14. Bill Landon photo The Port Jefferson and Mount Sinai wrestlers hit the mat at the Bob Armstrong Memorial Cup tournament Dec. 14. Port Jeff wrestlers made a showing, with the Royal’s Frank D’Elia made the podium finishing 2nd at 99 pounds and teammate Liam Rogers finished 2nd at 113 pounds. In the Consolation Finals, Tyler Rogers pinned his opponent at the 3:18 mark, Sam Robertson won with a major decision and Anthony Evangelista took victory at 145 pounds. Mount Sinai fared well in the Bob Armstrong Memorial Cup. In the final round, Brenden Goodrich pinned his opponent at the 1:39 mark and Mike O’Brien, at 138 pounds, did it in 26 seconds. O’Brien took the “Most Pins-Least Time” honors with four pins on the day in just 4 minutes 41 seconds. Both Joe Goodrich, at 182 pounds and Gian Luca Ferrara at 220 pounds pinned their opponents in final round at 0:42 and 3:56 respectively. The Royals are back out on the mat Dec. 20 when they hit the road to face Babylon. First match is 5:30 p.m. The Mustangs retake the mat Dec. 18 at home with a 4 p.m. start against Bayport-Blue Point.