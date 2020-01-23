Local Stop & Shop stores plan birthday party for Marty the Robot
It’s a Marty Party!
Marty, the tall, googly-eyed robot that roams Stop & Shop stores searching for spills and potential hazards is turning 1. To celebrate, select Stop & Shop stores on Long Island will throw Marty a 1st birthday party on Saturday, January 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. complete with birthday cake, crafts for kids and giveaways.
Marty the robot is used to identify hazards and spills on the floor, allowing associates to focus on customers. When the robot detects a potential hazard on the floor, he notifies store associates who take corrective action.
Some fun facts about Marty on his first birthday:
- Marty is from Kentucky and was created by Badger Technologies
- Marty speaks both English and Spanish
- On average, Marty spots 40 spills and potential hazards at each store every day
- Marty has more than 300 cousins who also live at Stop & Shop stores across the company’s five state footprint
- Marty’s favorite dance move is the robot (naturally)
Participating locations in our neck of the woods are:
57-01 Sunrise Highway, Holbrook
700-60 Patchogue Yaphank, Medford
2350 North Ocean Avenue, Farmingville
1100 Jericho Turnpike, Huntington
365 Rt 109, West Babylon
294 Middle Country Road, Coram
351 Merrick Road, Amityville
400 Union Blvd, West Islip
421 Commack Road, Deer Park
291 West Main Street, Smithtown
1730 Veterans Memorial Highway, Islandia
425 Portion Road, Lake Ronkonkoma
260 Pond Path, South Setauket
2650 Sunrise Highway, East Islip
More information about Marty can be found at: https://martyatstopandshop.com/