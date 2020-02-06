LI Alzheimer’s Association dedicates new offices

Suffolk Legislator Tom Donnelly recently joined Douglas E. Davidson, executive director of the Long Island Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, and other dignitaries at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of the organization’s new local headquarters, located at 300 Broad Hollow Road, Melville in his legislative district. The previous offices were further south on Broad Hollow Road, also in Melville.

Founded in 1980, and with chapters located throughout the country, the national Alzheimer’s Association is the “leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research with a mission to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health.”

“As someone who has had a family member faced with this devastating disease, it was very moving for me to attend this ribbon-cutting dedication,” said Donnelly. “I welcome the LI Alzheimer’s Association to this new location and thank them for all they do to raise awareness, support research and provide assistance to families who are dealing with Alzheimer’s.”