Lady Royals Sink Mariners 48-37

Port Jeff sophomore Abigail Rolfe drives the base line in a home game against Southampton Jan. 30. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior Samantha Ayotte with a floater for the score in a home game against Southampton Jan. 30. Bill Landon photo
Port Jefferson held off a late charge by the Southampton Mariners Jan. 30 at home to win 48-37 to stay atop the League VII leaderboard at 12-2.

Sophomore Abigail Rolfe led the way for the Royals hitting five from the floor and eight free throws for a team high of 18 points. Port Jeff senior Samantha Ayotte followed with 10 points, while junior Evelyn Walker did her damage from long range hitting three triples for 9 points total. Brooke Zamek, a junior, netted eight.

The win gives the Royals a two-game lead over 2nd place Mattituck with two games remaining before post season play begins.

The Royals retake the court in a road game against Smithtown Christian Feb. 3 before returning home to take on Greenport/Southold Feb 5. Games times are 4 and 5 p.m. respectively.

