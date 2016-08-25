Dog days got you down? Come meet the bulldogs of LIBR this Saturday. Photo courtesy of LIBR

Long Island Bulldog Rescue will hold its 4th annual Barbecue and Yard Sale Fundraiser Saturday, Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event, held at 304 Frowein Road in Center Moriches, will include a huge yard sale set on a beautiful horse farm, bullies on hand for guests to meet, as well as LIBR volunteers who will answer all questions on adoption, fostering and volunteering. Mobile dog grooming will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a wonderful barbecue, including hot dogs, hamburgers, and pasta salad, donated by the event sponsors, Iavarone Brothers, as well as beverages will be available for purchase during the fun-filled day. All proceeds will go toward providing medical, behavioral and other services to save the lives of bulldogs in urgent need of finding their own “LIBR 4EvrFamily!”® Free admission. Rain date is Aug. 28.

For more information, visit www.longislandbulldogrescue.org.