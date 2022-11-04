Workshop production of ‘Showing’ heads to Setauket Neighborhood House Nov. 5

‘Showing’

The Setauket Neighborhood House, 95 Main St., Setauket presents a workshop production of a brand new play produced by Hidden Well Theatre titled Showing on Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. and again at 6 p.m. What’s a gender reveal party without a heaping helping of disaster? Set in the hours leading up to a pregnant woman’s gender reveal party, Showing is an immersive, site-specific play about the ways we strive to make meaning in spaces where there is only chaos and cake. Tickets are $16 in advance at hidden-well-theatre.weebly.com/showing.html or $20 (cash only) at the door. For more information, email [email protected]