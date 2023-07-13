Woman robs Patchogue bank

Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating a bank robbery that occurred in Patchogue on July 13.

A woman wearing a motorcycle helmet entered Webster Bank, located at 361 Sunrise Highway, at 9:05 a.m., verbally threatened violence and demanded money. The teller complied and the suspect fled with cash on the back of a waiting motorcycle westbound on Sunrise Service Road North.

The description of the woman fits an attempted bank robbery at Chase Bank in Yaphank on July 10 and a bank robbery at TD Bank in Lake Ronkonkoma also on July 10.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this robbery to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852- 6555 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.