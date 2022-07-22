Woman drowns in pool in Mount Sinai

Suffolk County Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the drowning death of a woman in Mount Sinai on July 21.

Sixth Precinct officers responded to 10 Kingston Road at 7:51 p.m. after Kihee Kim, 94, was found unresponsive in a backyard pool.

Kim, who was staying at the home with a relative, was transported to John T. Mather Memorial Hospital in Port Jefferson via ambulance where she was pronounced dead.