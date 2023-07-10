Woman attempts to rob Yaphank bank

Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating an attempted bank robbery that
occurred in Yaphank on July 10.

A woman entered Chase Bank, located at 128 Main St., and passed a note to a teller demanding cash at
approximately 10:00 a.m. The teller did not comply, and the suspect fled on the back of a waiting
motorcycle eastbound on Main Street. The woman was wearing a face mask and a motorcycle helmet

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this robbery to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-
6555 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

