Woman attempts to rob Yaphank bank
Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating an attempted bank robbery that
occurred in Yaphank on July 10.
A woman entered Chase Bank, located at 128 Main St., and passed a note to a teller demanding cash at
approximately 10:00 a.m. The teller did not comply, and the suspect fled on the back of a waiting
motorcycle eastbound on Main Street. The woman was wearing a face mask and a motorcycle helmet
Detectives are asking anyone with information on this robbery to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-
6555 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.