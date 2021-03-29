Wolverines lose heartbreaker

by -
Newfield offensive linemen Roman Aponte (L) and Charlie Clark set the tone for the “O” line in a non-conference matchup against Sachem East Mar. 27. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield cheer
Newfield junior Jason Forthe kicks off after a Newfield touch down at home against Sachem East. Bill Landon photo
Time out Newfield
TThe Newfield Wolverines take the field in a home game against Sachem East Mar. 27. Bill Landon photo
The Newfield Wolverines take the field in a home game against Sachem East Mar. 27. Bill Landon photo
Newfield sophomore Xavier McGee finds a hole in an unusual non-conference matchup at home Mar. 27. Photo by Bill Landon
Running-back Devin Aviles dives for extra yardage in a home game against Sachem East. Bill Landon photo
Newfield cheer
Newfield junior Vittoria Oliveri with the point after kick in a non-conference matchup at home Mar. 27. Photo by Bill Landon
Spectators
Newfield offensive linemen Roman Aponte (L) and Charlie Clark set the tone for the “O” line in a non-conference matchup against Sachem East Mar. 27. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield junior Josh Jacob on a quarterback keeper stiff arms a Sachem defender Mar. 27. Bill Landon photo
Newfield quarterback Josh Jacob drops back to pass in a home game against Sachem East. Photo by Bill Landon
Quarterback Josh Jacob throws deep for the Wolverines Mar. 27. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield junior Devin Aviles cuts back to the inside at home against Sachem East Mar. 27. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield junior Devin Aviles bolts out of the back-field for the Wolverines in a home game against Sachem East Mar. 27. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield running-back Devin Aviles saunters into the endzone untouched after an 11-yard run, his second TD on the day. Bill Landon photo
Devin Aviles #7 and teammate Nicholas Nappi celebrate after Aviles 11-yard TD run. Bill Landon photo
A Sachem defender tries to bring down sophomore wide receiver Dylan Smith after a pass in a non-conference matchup Mar. 27. Bill Landon photo
Newfield's halftime entertainment

 

The Newfield Wolverines’ intended opponent West Islip, was forced to quarantine after a COVID-19 test, which resulted in an unlikely pairing of the Flaming Arrows of Sachem East a D-I team against the D-IV Wolverines on March 27. The voice from the broadcast booth said they could not recall these two teams having ever faced each other, so all the scouting reports went out the window.

Down two touchdowns it was Newfield’s Devin Aviles who provided the spark for the Wolverines on an 11-yard run to tie the game at 14, his second touchdown of the afternoon. Newfield quarterback Josh Jacob the junior rolled out the pocket and connected with sophomore tight-end Kaleb Mapp to re-take the lead with less than a minute left in the half.

Sachem East answered with 2 TD runs by Virgillio Batista with only 1 extra point between them took a 27-20 lead late in the game. It was Newfield’s Brian Akbulet’s pass out of the backfield finding Joe Hackal who turned it up field for a 37-yard touchdown run to trail 27-26. Newfield thought about going for two but opted to kick the single point after to tie the game. Sachem East blocked the point after handing Newfield a heartbreaking one-point loss. 

 Photos by Bill Landon 

