WMHO hosts three ribbon cuttings at Stony Brook Village Center

It is said that all good things come in threes and the The Ward Melville Heritage Organization (WMHO)’s event on June 13 was no exception as it hosted ribbon cuttings for Stony Brook Village Center establishments Robinson’s Tea Room, Camera Concepts & Telescope Solutions, and Schnitzels.

The celebratory events were attended by Town of Brookhaven Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich; Town of Brookhaven Deputy Supervisor and Councilman Dan Panico; NYS Assemblyman Ed Flood; Kim Bryant, Legislative Aid for Suffolk County Leg. Kara Hahn; WMHO President Gloria Rocchio; WMHO Chairman Dr. Richard Rugen; WMHO trustees; and members of the Three Village Chamber of Commerce.

Robinson’s Tea Room is under new ownership by Donna and Michael Aliperti. The eatery continues to serve English high teas, light bites and more. Robinson’s Tea Room is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reservations can be made by calling 631-751-1232. They are located in Inner Court at 97E Main Street in Stony Brook Village.

Camera Concepts & Telescope Solutions owned by Jeff Norwood suffered a fire in February. After four months, the shop and showroom are reopen. One of the only shops in the state of New York that specializes in astronomy, photography and more, Camera Concepts and Telescope Solutions also offer a variety of cameras, telescopes, binoculars and children’s educational toys and activities. They are open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. The shop is located in Market Square at 85 Main Street in Stony Brook Village. For more information, call 631-475-1118.

Schnitzels is the newest eatery in Stony Brook Village, occupying the former Grist Mill Eatery. A collaborative concept between Crazy Beans & Brew Cheese, the restaurant will offer an all-day menu that will feature German bratwurst and pretzels, different variations of schnitzel with other fun dishes. They will be serving eggs for breakfast, lunch sandwiches, dinner appetizers with share plates, and entrees, all available for take-out. They will have a beer and wine list that will include German style beers and local craft beer on tap.

Schnitzels will be open seven days a week. Their soft opening will begin Tuesday, June 27 and their hours until grand opening will be Monday through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The eatery is located in Market Square at 77 Main Street in Stony Brook Village. For more information, call 631-675-1478.