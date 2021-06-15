WMHO hosts Summer Solstice & Stars virtual event June 16

As part of its Master Class Series, the Ward Melville Heritage Organization presents a virtual program, Summer Solstice & Stars, on Wednesday, June 16 from 7 to 8 p.m. Join astronomer Jeff Norwood, owner of Camera Concepts & Telescope Solutions, for the inside scoop on 2021’s summer sky events! Learn how to identify the night sky’s constellations, its brightest stars, and the precise combination of the billions of elements that make up our universe.

$10 per Person. Please call the WMHO at 631-751-2244 for more information and to register.