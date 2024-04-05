Wildcats flag football goes wild for first ‘W’ of the year against Harborfields

1 of 4

By Steven Zaitz

The Walt Whitman flag football team traveled just a few miles northeast to notch their first win of the season in a nonleague game against Harborfields on March 27.

The Wildcats scored four touchdowns in the first half against the Tornadoes and cruised to 28-0 victory. Whitman quarterback Madi Richter was 11 for 14 passing for 87, including a touchdown toss to wide receiver Katelyn Adams. Whitman also shined on defense and special teams as they intercepted Tornado quarterbacks four times, returning one of them for a touchdown, which was by Nevin Letren.

Wildcat punt returner Brittny Cisneros Campos scampered 46 yards for a touchdown, as the rules have been changed this year to allow punt returns to be advanced – as long as the ball has been fielded cleanly by the receiving team.

Campos also scored the first touchdown of the game on a two-yard run. Whitman played against the Half Hollow Hills combined team on April 2 in a battle of predicted powerhouses. They lost 20-12 to the 2023 Suffolk County champion Lady Thunderbirds.

Tornado quarterback Kate Lysaght was 13 for 20 passing for 83 yards and defensive back Scarlet Carey led the team with six flag pulls and two passes defended.

Harborfields tried again on the road against Sayville on April 1, but were beaten 39-7. They will host Wyandanch on April 4.

— Photos by Steven Zaitz