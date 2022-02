Fabulous water views of Flax Pond and Long Island Sound. This 3.07 acre property is the perfect spot for communing with nature! 3900 sq ft of living space. Main floor primary bedroom/bath/walk-in closets and finished basement. Close to Stony Brook University & Hospital, LIRR, Library, Shopping & Schools. MLS# 3359730 $1,683,000

For more information click here