Perched perfectly 30 feet above sea level is this water view gem in the Village of Belle Terre. Tucked down in a quiet cul-de-sac, this 4000+ sqft. , 3 level home offers westerly facing water views, an open great room with stone wall fireplace, updated kitchen, 6 bedrooms, 3.5 bath and a grand loft. All 4 bedrooms on the lower-level offer water views.

$1,890,000

For more information, click here.