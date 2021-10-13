Warriors win 21-13, honor one of their own

Warrior Nation converged on the football field Friday night, Oct. 8, to honor one of their own.

Patrick Hueber — an elementary student in the Comsewogue School District — passed away suddenly last year and was a member of the Comsewogue Youth Football program. Patrick, who loved football, had his jersey — number 99 — retired honoring the Hueber family.

Youth Football’s Jaclyn Shannon and Chris Witt joined varsity head coach Sean Tremblay, along with the Comsewogue community, in presenting the Hueber family with Patrick’s framed jersey #99, never to be worn again.

Matt DeVincenzo Comsewogue’s Athletic Director said he was honored to be a part of the presentation to the Hueber family. The visiting Amityville players presented Mrs. Hueber with the game ball prior to kickoff.

It was Comsewogue quarterback Brady Shannon’s arm that did the talking where the senior threw three touchdown passes completing 12 of 17 attempts for 185 yards for a 21-13 Warrior win over visiting Amityville. Shannon connected with wide receiver James Kreig twice in the first half for a pair of touchdown throws and went to senior wide receiver Matt Walsh on a 19 yarder in the 3rd

The win lifts the Warriors to 2-3 in their division just past the midway point in the season. Comsewogue retakes the field Oct. 15 with a road game against Westhampton. Game time is 6 p.m.

— All photos by Bill Landon