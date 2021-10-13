Warriors win 21-13, honor one of their own

Warrior Nation converged on the football field Friday night, Oct. 8, to honor one of their own.
Patrick Hueber — an elementary student in the Comsewogue School District — passed away suddenly last year and was a member of the Comsewogue Youth Football program. Patrick, who loved football, had his jersey — number 99 — retired honoring the Hueber family.
Youth Football’s Jaclyn Shannon and Chris Witt joined varsity head coach Sean Tremblay, along with the Comsewogue community, in presenting the Hueber family with Patrick’s framed jersey #99, never to be worn again.
Matt DeVincenzo Comsewogue’s Athletic Director said he was honored to be a part of the presentation to the Hueber family. The visiting Amityville players presented Mrs. Hueber with the game ball prior to kickoff.
It was Comsewogue quarterback Brady Shannon’s arm that did the talking where the senior threw three touchdown passes completing 12 of 17 attempts for 185 yards for a 21-13 Warrior win over visiting Amityville. Shannon connected with wide receiver James Kreig twice in the first half for a pair of touchdown throws and went to senior wide receiver Matt Walsh on a 19 yarder in the 3rd
The win lifts the Warriors to 2-3 in their division just past the midway point in the season. Comsewogue retakes the field Oct. 15 with a road game against Westhampton. Game time is 6 p.m.
— All photos by Bill Landon
The Comsewogue community gathered to retire Patrick Hueber’s jersey #99 Oct 8. Bill Landon photo
The Comsewogue community gathered to retire Patrick Hueber’s jersey #99 Oct 8. Bill Landon photo
The Comsewogue community gathered to retire Patrick Hueber’s jersey #99 Oct 8. Bill Landon photo
The Comsewogue community gathered to retire Patrick Hueber’s jersey #99 Oct 8. Bill Landon photo
The Comsewogue community gathered to retire Patrick Hueber’s jersey #99 Oct 8. Bill Landon photo
The Comsewogue community gathered to retire Patrick Hueber’s jersey #99 Oct 8. Bill Landon photo
The Comsewogue community gathered to retire Patrick Hueber’s jersey #99 Oct 8. Bill Landon photo
The Comsewogue community gathered to retire Patrick Hueber’s jersey #99 Oct 8. Bill Landon photo
The Comsewogue community gathered to retire Patrick Hueber’s jersey #99 Oct 8. Bill Landon photo
The Comsewogue community gathered to retire Patrick Hueber’s jersey #99 Oct 8. Bill Landon photo
The Comsewogue community gathered to retire Patrick Hueber’s jersey #99 Oct 8. Bill Landon photo
The Comsewogue community gathered to retire Patrick Hueber’s jersey #99 Oct 8. Bill Landon photo
The Comsewogue community gathered to retire Patrick Hueber’s jersey #99 Oct 8. Bill Landon photo
The Comsewogue community gathered to retire Patrick Hueber’s jersey #99 Oct 8. Bill Landon photo
The Comsewogue community gathered to retire Patrick Hueber’s jersey #99 Oct 8. Bill Landon photo
The Comsewogue community gathered to retire Patrick Hueber’s jersey #99 Oct 8. Bill Landon photo
The Comsewogue community gathered to retire Patrick Hueber’s jersey #99 Oct 8. Bill Landon photo
The Comsewogue community gathered to retire Patrick Hueber’s jersey #99 Oct 8. Bill Landon photo
The Comsewogue community gathered to retire Patrick Hueber’s jersey #99 Oct 8. Bill Landon photo
The Comsewogue community gathered to retire Patrick Hueber’s jersey #99 Oct 8. Bill Landon photo
The Comsewogue community gathered to retire Patrick Hueber’s jersey #99 Oct 8. Bill Landon photo
The Comsewogue community gathered to retire Patrick Hueber’s jersey #99 Oct 8. Bill Landon photo
The Comsewogue community gathered to retire Patrick Hueber’s jersey #99 Oct 8. Bill Landon photo
The Comsewogue community gathered to retire Patrick Hueber’s jersey #99 Oct 8. Bill Landon photo
The Comsewogue community gathered to retire Patrick Huebers jersey #99 Oct 8. Bill Landon photo
The Comsewogue community gathered to retire Patrick Huebers jersey #99 Oct 8. Bill Landon photo
The Comsewogue community gathered to retire Patrick Huebers jersey #99 Oct 8. Bill Landon photo
The Comsewogue community gathered to retire Patrick Huebers jersey #99 Oct 8. Bill Landon photo
The Comsewogue community gathered to retire Patrick Hueber’s jersey #99 Oct 8. Bill Landon photo
The Comsewogue community gathered to retire Patrick Hueber’s jersey #99 Oct 8. Bill Landon photo
The Comsewogue community gathered to retire Patrick Hueber’s jersey #99 Oct 8. Bill Landon photo
The Comsewogue community gathered to retire Patrick Hueber’s jersey #99 Oct 8. Bill Landon photo
Comsewogue senior Brady Shannon scrambles out of the pocket for the Warriors in a home game Oct 8. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior Brady Shannon with a shovel pass for the Warriors in a home game against Amityville. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior Brady Shannon throws deep for the Warriors in a home game against Amityville Oct 8. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior Brady Shannon throws over the middle for the Warriors in a home game against Amityville Oct 8. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior Brady Shannon throws over the middle for the Warriors in a home game against Amityville Oct 8. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior outside linebacker Cole Blatter #51 in on the stop for the Warriors in a home game Oct 8. Bill Landon photo
Junior running-back Daimler Valerio looks for an opening for the Warriors in a home game against Amityville. Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior running-back Gio Fragapagne finds an opening in a home game against Amityville Oct 8. Bill Landon photo
Comsewogue senior running-back Gio Fragapagne finds an opening in a home game against Amityville Oct 8. Bill Landon photo
Comsewogue junior James Kreig saunters into the endzone for the score in a Div III matchup against Amityville Oct 8. Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior running-back Gio Fragapagne powers up the middle in a home game against Amityville Oct 8. Bill Landon photo
James Kreig with a touchdown catch for the Warriors in a home game against Amityville. Credit: Bill Landon
Comsewogue outside line-backer Jhendali Nunez ends the play with no yardage in a Div III matchup against Amityville. Bill Landon photo
Comsewogue’s Kevin Schnupp #22 and Cole Blatter #51 sandwich an Amityville runner at home Oct 8. Bill Landon photo
Comsewogue senior Matt Walsh turns up-field after a catch in a home game against Amityville Oct 8. Bill Landon photo ity gathered to retire Patrick Hueber’s jersey #99 Oct 8. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior Matt Walsh drags a defender after a catch in a home game against Amityville Oct 8. Bill Landon photo
Comsewogue senior Matt Walsh with a punt return in a home game against Amityville Oct 8. Bill Landon photo
Comsewogue time out. Credit: Bill Landon
Touchdown Warriors. Bill Landon
Touchdown Warriors. Bill Landon photo