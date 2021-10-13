Warriors honor their own with ‘kicks for a cure’

The Comsewogue boys’ soccer program, both varsity and JV, put on the inaugural “Kicks for Cancer” game — a fundraising event to honor of two former players whose mothers are battling breast cancer.

The Oct. 12 event was the brainchild of seniors Dan Dein, Matthew Sparhuber, Josh Carroll and Ryan Carnaxide, according to Comsewogue boy’s booster club member Kathy Dein.

“These boys have known both moms all through growing up and decided to hold a Kicks for Cancer fundraiser to benefit the ‘Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation’ in their honor,” said Dein, who added that both the JV & Varsity have raised over $1,100 for the cause and still going.

The team all wore pink jerseys adorned the field with posters to promote the event.

“I’m tremendously proud that our boys realize that it’s more than just a game it’s bringing the community together and this is their way to give back,” Dein said.

With the game under way the Warriors evened the score late in the game when Ryan Harding to tie the game at 1-1. Despite two overtime periods both teams drew the tie keeping the Warriors atop the league IV leaderboard at 10-1-1.

— All photos by Bill Landon