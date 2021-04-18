Ward Melville Patriots snare Centereach Cougars

Centereach battles midfield in the quarterfinal playoff round on the road against No.1 Ward Melville April 16. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach senior Nicole Fabris settles the ball midfield in the Class AA quarterfinal April 16. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville junior Kate Ancona (R) after scoring the first goal of the game is congratulated by Abigail Foster #9 in the Patriots 5-0 shutout over Centereach April 16. Bill Landon photo
Centereach Ward Melville forward Emma Ward charges down the left sideline against Centereach April 16. Bill Landon photo
Centereach senior Nicole Fabris with a cross in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinal April 16. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach sophomore Lauren Hoppe cuts inside in in the Class AA quarterfinal against Ward Melville April 16. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville freshman Peyton Costello clears the ball in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinal at home against Centereach April 16. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melivlle midfielder Kate Ancona shoots in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinal at home against Centereach April 16. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville forward Peyton Costello (L) battles freshman Grace Lien in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinal at home against Centereach April 16. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville sophomore Emma Ward (L) battles freshman Grace Lien for possession in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinal at home against Centereach April 16. Bill Landon photo
Nicole Fabris a senior at Centereach in control against Ward Melville April 16. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melivlle junior Kate Ancona in pursuit in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinal at home against Centereach April 16. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville co-captain Jessica Tampori heads the ball midfield n the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinal at home against Centereach April 16. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville freshman Peyton Costello scores in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinal at home against Centereach April 16. Bill Landon photo
Co-Captain Katie Cosenza (L) scores for the Patriots at home against Centereach April 16. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville sophomore Eliana Hamou pushes up-field at home in the Class AA quarterfinal April 16. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville sophomore forward Emma Ward controls in 5-0 shutout over Centereach in the Class AA quarterfinal April 16. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville sophomore Eliana Hamou heads the ball at home in the Class AA quarterfinal April 16. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach keeper Gianna Oliveri with one of her six saves in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinal April 16. Bill Landon photo
Centereach goalie Gianna Oliveri bats the ball away in the Class AA quarterfinal against Ward Melville April 16. Photo by Bill Landon

Fresh off their win in the opening round of the Class AA playoffs, Centereach (8 seed) hit a road block in the quarterfinal against top seeded Ward Melville where the Patriots struck early and often blanking the Cougars 5-0 at home April 16. 

Junior midfielder Kate Ancona’s strike found the net seven minutes in followed by senior Katie Cosenza who found gold a minute later to take a 2-0 lead. Nicole Fabris was the go-to senior for Centereach but was doubled teamed all game and struggled to find a look for the Cougars.  

With 24 minutes left in the half, Peyton Costello’s foot spoke to put her team up by three. 

Abigal Foster answered the call 16 minutes into the second half when her shot found its mark for the Patriots to take command of the game, and teammate Ryley Meckley joined the scoring frenzy to ink the 5-0 win and with it, advance to the semifinal round. 

Centereach senior Gianna Oliveri had six saves in net and Elyse Munoz the sophomore stopped five for the Patriots. 

The Patriots retake the field April 21 in the semifinal round where they’ll host Northport (No. 4) at 4pm. 

