Three men rescued from sinking boat

Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau officers rescued three men from a sinking boat on the Long Island Sound the morning of April 18.

Marine Bureau Officers Joseph Lanzisera and Tyler Smith were aboard Marine Bravo when they heard a mayday call for a sinking boat over VHF radio at approximately 11:20 a.m. Within minutes, the officers located a partially submerged recreational 21-foot Trophy with three men on board approximately ½ mile north of Crab Meadow Beach in Huntington.

The passengers, Shawn Davis, 42, Vinson Davis, 56, and McCarthur Barker, 69, all of Hackensack, NJ, were all wearing life vests and were safely transferred to Marine Bravo. There were no injuries.

The United States Coast Guard and the Town of Huntington Harbor Master also responded. The three agencies were able to pump out water from the vessel while towing it to Soundview Boat Ramp in Northport.